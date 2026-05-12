As regional tensions continue to influence travel decisions across the Gulf, Qatar’s hospitality sector is anticipating a rise in Eid al-Adha staycations, with many residents expected to spend the holidays in the country rather than travel abroad.

Industry stakeholders say the trend is being driven by a combination of convenience, affordability and growing interest in local tourism experiences, particularly as hotels and resorts introduce attractive Eid packages.

Speaking with the Gulf Times, Tawfeeq Travel Group CEO Rehan Ali Syed said many residents are reconsidering their overseas travel plans this Eid due to regional uncertainties and are instead opting for short domestic breaks.

“Staycations are emerging as an excellent alternative for residents who want to enjoy the Eid holidays without the stress of international travel. Many people prefer to remain in Qatar because of the current regional situation, while others may choose to spend a short break in their home countries,” he said.

Staycations, it is learnt, offer several practical advantages, including lower costs, minimal travel time and freedom from visa applications or currency exchange concerns. It allows families and individuals to relax in a comfortable setting while discovering local attractions and experiences they might not normally visit.

Several hospitality industry sources said many hotels across the country have already recorded an increase in bookings ahead of Eid al-Adha and expect demand to remain strong throughout the summer season, particularly among families and residents seeking quick leisure escapes.

Qatar’s hotel sector has increasingly focused on staycation offerings in recent years, with properties introducing packages that combine accommodation with dining, wellness and recreational experiences. Luxury beachfront resorts, desert retreats, and city hotels continue to attract residents seeking convenient holiday options without leaving the country.

Many hotels are also promoting family-oriented activities, children’s entertainment programmes and spa experiences as part of their Eid offerings. Industry observers noted that wellness tourism and short leisure breaks have become increasingly popular since the pandemic, with residents placing greater emphasis on relaxation and quality time close to home.

According to Visit Qatar, the country’s tourism strategy continues to promote a diverse range of leisure experiences, including luxury hospitality, cultural attractions and wellness tourism, helping position Qatar as a year-round destination for both residents and international visitors.

Syed pointed out that with Visit Qatar actively promoting the “Hala Summer” campaign in coordination with hotels, Destination Management Companies, and other stakeholders within the hospitality sector, “we believe this presents a valuable opportunity to further enhance internal tourism activities while also targeting key GCC markets collaboratively”.

Qatar offers a wide variety of staycation options, ranging from luxury island and beachfront resorts to urban escapes in Doha and wellness-focused retreats. Popular attractions such as beaches, museums, cultural districts and family entertainment destinations further enhance the appeal of local holidays during festive periods.

Syed said the Eid staycation trend also benefits the local economy by supporting domestic tourism and hospitality businesses. He highlighted Qatar’s world-class hotels, excellent facilities and diverse attractions that make staycations appealing for couples, families and solo travellers.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

