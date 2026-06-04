Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye, has signed Gudauri Ski Resort, the group's first ski resort and a milestone that introduces an entirely new category of hospitality to its global portfolio.

The signing took place at an official ceremony in Tbilisi last month, attended by senior leadership from Rotana, Pontus and NOA, the award-winning Italian architectural studio specialising in mountain hospitality design, alongside Georgian and international media. The gathering served as the public unveiling of NOA's architectural concept for the resort and the formal exchange of the management agreement.

Located in Gudauri in the Greater Caucasus mountains, one of the region's most established ski destinations, the resort sits within a dramatic high-altitude landscape with direct ski-in, ski-out access to the Gudauri ski lift station. The development comprises two distinct properties offering approximately 400 keys, complemented by a range of culinary experiences, full-service spa and wellness facilities, panoramic saunas, and a dedicated entertainment programme.

Makram El Zyr, VP of Development, Rotana, said: “Gudauri marks a defining moment for Rotana. With our first ski resort, we are introducing an entirely new dimension to our hospitality offering and extending our brand into one of the most exciting categories in global travel. The trust and shared vision we have built with Pontus over the past three years, alongside the architectural expertise of NOA, gives this project an exceptional foundation. Gudauri reflects our long-term confidence in Georgia and commitment to delivering distinctive guest experiences in destinations of true character and significance.”

Designed for year-round appeal, the resort will welcome travellers seeking distinctive experiences across every season. The resort is approximately 120 kilometres from Tbilisi International Airport, with a scenic drive and direct connections from the UAE, Europe and the wider Middle East.

Across the resort, guests will have access to signature and specialty dining, a cigar lounge, six meeting rooms, après-ski terraces, full-service health clubs and spas with bio and panoramic saunas, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, ski equipment retail and rental, and extensive kids' and family entertainment. A dedicated wellness facility connects both properties via a bridge, providing guests with access to the resort's shared wellness offering.

The resort's architectural concept has been developed by NOA, the award-winning Italian studio specialising in mountain hospitality design. Led by architect Lukas Rungger, the concept draws inspiration from the Mandili, the traditional Georgian headscarf, reinterpreting its characteristic fluid form through the resort's rooflines and spatial identity. The result is a destination deeply rooted in Georgian cultural identity, where architecture, landscape and local heritage converge with contemporary design and modern amenities to create a distinctive sense of place.

The development marks a deepening of the partnership between Rotana and Pontus, which began three years ago with the signing of Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa, Gonio on the Black Sea coast, due to open in 2027. Gudauri Ski Resort is the second project to emerge from this partnership, reflecting a shared long-term commitment to elevating hospitality standards across Georgia.

Irakli Varshalomidze, Founder, Pontus, added: “Expanding our partnership with Rotana into Gudauri is a defining moment for Pontus and for Georgian tourism. The strength of this project lies in the synergy of three teams — Pontus's deep knowledge of the local market, Rotana's international hospitality expertise, and NOA's world-class experience in mountain architecture. Together, we are delivering a new benchmark for service, quality and design in Gudauri, and contributing to the next chapter of Georgia's growth as a leading international destination.”

Georgia continues to position itself as one of the fastest-growing tourism economies in the wider region. The country welcomed over 7 million international visitors in 2025, supported by a strategic focus on year-round destinations and the development of premium hospitality infrastructure. Gudauri Ski Resort is well-placed to benefit from this momentum, with growing visitor interest from the GCC, Europe and neighbouring markets.

As Rotana continues to expand across new and emerging markets, the group remains focused on innovation, sustainability, and a guest-first philosophy, ensuring every stay delivers on its enduring promise of “Treasured Time.”

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