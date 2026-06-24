The Aseer Region Municipality in Saudi Arabia has intensified preparations for the summer season through a comprehensive operational plan aimed at enhancing municipal services and improving visitor experiences across the region.

The plan includes the development and operation of 671 parks and public gardens in various governorates and centers, providing recreational, leisure, and sports facilities for residents and tourists.

More than 1,500 field, technical, and supervisory personnel have been deployed, supported by equipment and operational units, to ensure uninterrupted services, rapid response to public reports, and high standards of maintenance across roads, parks, markets, and other public facilities during the peak tourism season.

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