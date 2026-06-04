WOW Resorts has signed China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), one of the world's largest international engineering and construction groups, to build the highly anticipated JW Marriott Al Marjan Island Resort and JW Marriott Residences Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

The agreement, formalised during a signing ceremony at The St. Regis Downtown Dubai, marks a major milestone for the luxury waterfront development, which includes the GCC's first JW Marriott-branded residential project. WOW Resorts has also appointed Edifice Middle East LLC as the project's local contractor in Ras Al Khaimah.

The development, located on Al Marjan Island, is expected to further strengthen Ras Al Khaimah's position as one of the UAE's fastest-growing tourism and luxury real estate destinations, as the emirate prepares for a significant influx of visitors and investment ahead of the opening of the Wynn resort nearby.

Senior executives from WOW Resorts, CRBC and Edifice Middle East attended the signing ceremony alongside industry partners and invited guests.

Designed by renowned Beverly Hills architect Tony Ashai, with Dubai-based Architecture Design Unit (ADU) serving as lead consultant, the project will feature a luxury resort and an exclusive collection of branded residences, including one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes as well as signature penthouses overlooking the Arabian Gulf.

Residents and guests will have access to an extensive range of amenities, including seven dining venues, a signature spa, multiple swimming pools, a state-of-the-art fitness centre and a private man-made lagoon.

Anwar Aman, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of WOW Resorts, said the appointment of CRBC and Edifice Middle East brings together international construction expertise and local delivery capabilities to realise a project designed to set new benchmarks for branded residential living in the Gulf.

Bhupender "Bruce" Patel, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of WOW Resorts, described the agreement as a significant step forward for the development, noting that CRBC's experience delivering major projects across more than 60 countries, combined with Edifice's local expertise, would help ensure the successful delivery of a project of such scale and complexity.

One Broker Group has been appointed as the exclusive sales partner for the development.

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