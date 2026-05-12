Kerzner International Holdings Limited has announced One&Only in Courchevel, the brand’s first resort in the French Alps.

Set to welcome its first guests in 2030 within the legendary Courchevel 1850, One&Only will bring its celebrated approach to ultra-luxury hospitality to one of the world’s most coveted mountain destinations.

The landmark opening will redefine the experience of elevated alpine living through exceptional design, immersive wellness, vibrant culinary experiences, and a rare collection of branded residences.

It also marks a significant milestone in One&Only’s alpine strategy, building a presence in the world’s most exceptional mountain destinations following the successful debut of One&Only Moonlight Basin in Montana. Through this expansion, One&Only is extending its distinctive philosophy of immersive luxury resorts into iconic alpine environments, creating extraordinary retreats rooted in adventure, wellbeing, authenticity and a deep connection to place, said a statement.

Recognised globally as the benchmark of alpine luxury, Courchevel occupies a singular position within the world of mountain hospitality; not simply as a ski destination, but as an international symbol of splendour, exceptional service and refined social culture. Renowned for its unparalleled ski terrain, Michelin-starred gastronomy, luxury boutiques and vibrant après-ski scene, Courchevel attracts an ultra-luxury international clientele seeking the very highest standards of hospitality and experience.

The resort will rise on the site of the much loved and historic Courcheneige Hotel, an address long woven into the story of Courchevel. Through a complete and thoughtful transformation, the property will be reimagined to reflect One&Only’s exacting standards of design, comfort and service, while honouring the heritage and enduring spirit of this iconic alpine location.

Positioned at the summit of the exclusive Jardin Alpin, the resort will boast one of the most private and prestigious addresses in the destination; elevated above neighbouring properties and surrounded by panoramic mountain vistas, offering direct ski-in/ski-out access to the renowned Bellecôte slope, placing guests at the heart of Les Trois Vallées, the world’s largest ski area. Combining seclusion with effortless connectivity, One&Only will be both an intimate sanctuary and the social pulse of the destination. Designed to embody the spirit of modern alpine glamour synonymous with Courchevel itself, the resort will balance intimacy and discretion with the vibrant energy and sense of occasion that have long defined the destination’s global appeal.

A landmark moment for One&Only

“Courchevel, one of the most iconic mountain destinations in the world, has long set the standard for luxury mountain travel globally, attracting a sophisticated international audience who value not only extraordinary skiing, but exceptional dining, vibrant social experiences, impeccable service and a true sense of occasion. The arrival of One&Only marks a defining milestone not only for our brand, but for the future of luxury hospitality in the Alps, as this project has been conceived to honour and elevate the legacy through our distinctive lens” said Philippe Zuber, Chief Executive Officer, Kerzner International.

A new benchmark for Alpine hospitality

One&Only in Courchevel will feature a mix of elegant guest rooms and expansive suites, each intentionally designed to maximise natural light, breathtaking views and a profound sense of warmth and privacy.

Blending the timeless language of alpine architecture with the understated glamour synonymous with One&Only. The design will carefully frame mountain vistas, creating spaces that feel both residential and deeply connected to the landscape.

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