Tourvest Accommodation has launched Tulia, a new safari brand positioned between budget and luxury, alongside the acquisition of Wild Frontiers Uganda’s properties and activities business, strengthening its footprint in East Africa.

Tulia has been developed in response to sustained demand for safari experiences that balance affordability with quality. The brand focuses on delivering core elements of a strong safari offering without unnecessary frills.

“At its core, Tulia is about getting the fundamentals right,” says Moseketsi Mpeta, CEO of Tourvest Accommodation. “Guests want to be in the right place, with knowledgeable guides, and to be comfortable at the end of the day.”

The offering centres on prime wildlife locations, comfortable accommodation, quality bedding, reliable amenities, locally inspired food, and experienced guides.

Uganda acquisition expands footprint

As part of the expansion, three Uganda properties have been rebranded under the Tulia portfolio: Tulia Buhoma, Tulia Ishasha and Tulia Murchison Falls. These join Tulia Amboseli in Kenya, forming a four-property portfolio across key wildlife regions.

The Uganda properties are located in:

• Buhoma, within Bwindi Impenetrable National Park

• Ishasha, in Queen Elizabeth National Park

• Murchison Falls, near the country’s largest national park

The acquisition brings established teams and operational infrastructure into the portfolio, supporting continuity while strengthening regional presence.

Built on existing operations

The Tulia model builds on the performance of Tulia Amboseli, which has already demonstrated demand for value-led safari experiences with consistent standards.

Rather than developing new camps, the strategy focuses on acquiring and enhancing existing properties.

“We see this as a more responsible way to grow,” Mpeta says. “It allows us to invest where it matters most in people, in service, and in the overall guest experience.”

Three-brand East Africa strategy

Tulia becomes Tourvest’s third brand in East Africa, complementing its existing portfolio:

• Lemala Camps and Lodges, focused on premium safari experiences

• Adrift, centred on adventure travel

• Tulia, targeting the mid-market segment

“Together, the three brands enable Tourvest to serve a broader range of traveller profiles without compromising the standards or values that define each offering,” Mpeta says.

Positioned for growth

The launch reflects a broader shift toward experience-led travel at more accessible price points, particularly in safari markets where demand continues to diversify.

Tulia’s growth strategy is expected to focus on strengthening operations within existing ecosystems while expanding selectively across East Africa.

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