AMMAN – The Royal Jordanian Airlines announced the launch of a direct route between Amman and Dallas, Texas, in US, starting 10 May, making it the national carrier’s fifth destination in the United States, besides Washington, Chicago, New York, and Detroit.

In a statement on Sunday, RJ said the Amman–Dallas route further strengthens the national carrier’s position as a key link between the Middle East and North America.

The new route will operate at a frequency of four weekly flights between Queen Alia International Airport and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, using modern Boeing Dreamliner aircraft, offering high operational efficiency and an advanced level of comfort on long-haul flights, the statement said.

The inaugural flight ceremony was attended by the Vice Chairman/ CEO of Royal Jordanian, Samer Majali, the US Ambassador to Jordan Jim Holtsnider, and the COO of Airport International Group, Marc Aubel, along with a number of officials and stakeholders.

Samer Majali said that “the launch of the Amman–Dallas route represents a qualitative addition to Royal Jordanian’s network, reflecting the shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between Jordan and the United States.”

He also said that the new route will contribute to providing a distinguished travel experience for passengers and supporting economic and cultural exchange between the two countries, in addition to meeting the growing demand from the Arab community residing in the state of Texas.

He also explained that the launch of direct flights to Dallas comes as part of a qualitative expansion of the airline’s network, in parallel with ongoing preparations for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, stressing that this route enhances Royal Jordanian’s readiness to benefit from the expected increase in travel demand to the United States during the world cup period.

He also highlighted Amman’s role as a key transit hub linking global travel routes, particularly for passengers from the Middle East heading to attend the matches. expects an increase in the number of flights during the coming month.

This expansion in Royal Jordanian’s network is in line with its strategic plan aimed at reaching around 60 global destinations, in addition to expanding its fleet to approximately 40 aircraft over the coming years, further enhancing the national carrier’s competitiveness, according to the statement.

“The launch of the new Dallas–Fort Worth route from Queen Alia International Airport by our national carrier, Royal Jordanian, represents an important milestone in further enhancing Jordan’s global connectivity. This new destination highlights the importance of continued collaboration between Airport International Group, the operator of QAIA, and Royal Jordanian to further strengthen the development of Jordan’s connectivity, particularly during challenging times,” Nicolas Deviller, CEO of Airport International Group, said.

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