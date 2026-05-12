AMMAN — The number of international visitors to Jordan reached 1.09 million during the first two months of 2026, according to official data from the Ministry of Tourism, cited by Al Mamlaka TV.

The figures showed that 191,067 visitors were same-day visitors, while overnight tourists totalled 903,603.

According to the data, the majority of visitors were Jordanians residing abroad, followed by visitors from Saudi Arabia, Syria and Palestine.

The ministry’s data also indicated that 61.5 per cent of visitors entered Jordan through land border crossings.

Compared with the same period last year, the number of international visitors declined by 3.6 per cent.

During January and February 2025, Jordan received 1.136 million international visitors, including 198,449 same-day visitors and 937,635 overnight tourists.

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities had previously affirmed its commitment to enhancing the tourism sector’s performance and increasing its contribution to the gross domestic product through developing tourism products and infrastructure, improving visitor experiences, intensifying marketing campaigns and diversifying target markets and tourism patterns.

Earlier, the Central Bank of Jordan reported a 3.8 per cent decline in tourism revenues during the first quarter of 2026, which fell to $1.65 billion, compared with an 8.9 per cent increase to $1.72 billion during the same quarter of 2025.

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