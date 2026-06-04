ORA Developers today announced the appointment of United Engineering Construction [UNEC] as the main works contractor for Phase 1 of BAYN, a visionary coastal community within Ghantoot located between Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The AED1.9 billion ($517.36 million) contract covers the construction of 614 residential units. These include townhouses and standalone villas across Cluster B, Y Waterway; Cluster C, Y Lagoon; and Cluster D, Y Lagoon II. The scope also includes associated infrastructure and landscape works.

“BAYN is a major long-term commitment to Ghantoot and to the future of this coastal corridor,” said Naguib Sawiris, Chairman and CEO of ORA Developers. “The UAE has shown how patient city-building can create strong value over time. Locations grow when infrastructure, access, planning and delivery come together. Ghantoot has those fundamentals. It has beachfront scarcity, direct connectivity and a strategic position between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. This AED1.9 billion award reflects our confidence in BAYN and in Ghantoot’s future.”

Mobilisation began immediately. Construction started on June1, with a total contract duration of 31 months. The programme includes intermediate milestones for each cluster.

The appointment marks a key construction milestone for BAYN and strengthens Ghantoot’s position as an emerging beachfront destination between the UAE’s two largest urban centres. Located on the Abu Dhabi–Dubai corridor, Ghantoot offers rare coastal land, strong connectivity and long-term placemaking potential.

As established waterfront districts continue to mature, BAYN is designed to support the next phase of residential demand. The community will offer a low-density coastal setting, direct access to nature and a planned residential environment for end users and long-term investors.

“This marks another defining milestone in BAYN’s journey toward the successful delivery of its first phase,” said Amr Abdel Moneim, Chief Technical Officer at ORA Developers. “Reaching this stage follows months of preparation, detailed coordination and close collaboration with our design and project management partners. The award (to UNEC) reflects our commitment to delivery without compromise.”

He added that his contract builds on the earlier appointments of Mace, 10 Design, Dewan, WSP, AECOM, Currie & Brown and NMDC. “Our focus is clear. We are committed to delivering on time, to the highest quality standards, while prioritising safety and environmental responsibility. This award also reinforces our ability to meet our SPA commitments and deliver BAYN with best-in-class partners.”

The contract was signed on behalf of ORA Developers by Naguib Sawiris, Chairman and CEO, and Amr Abdel Moneim, Chief Technical Officer. UNEC was represented by Abdul Halim Muwahid, Chairman, and Ammar Muwahid, Chief Executive Officer.

Abdul Halim Muwahid, Chairman of UNEC stated “We are proud to partner with ORA Developers on Phase 1 of BAYN, a landmark coastal community that reflects the scale and ambition of development in the UAE. [UNEC] brings decades of regional construction experience and a strong delivery track record to this appointment. Our focus will be on executing the works to the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficiency, while supporting ORA’s vision for BAYN.”

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