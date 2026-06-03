AMMAN — Amman Vision for Investment and Development (AVID), the investment arm of the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), on Monday announced the launch of a smart parking project in the capital, to be implemented in partnership with the private sector.

The company invited interested local and international firms to submit expressions of interest and prequalification applications for the project, which aims to establish and operate an integrated smart parking system across Amman.

In a statement, AVID said the project would cover both on-street and off-street parking facilities through a unified digital platform that provides real-time occupancy data and a range of related services.

The initiative is set to encompass major roads, commercial districts and park-and-ride facilities connected to the bus rapid transit (BRT) network, with plans to manage around 5,600 smart parking spaces through a single platform by 2031.

AVID said that details related to the contractual structure, concession period and risk-sharing mechanisms will be determined during the request for proposals (RFP) stage.

The company added that GAM would retain ownership of all core public assets, as well as full regulatory authority and control over project data throughout the duration of the partnership.

AVID called on companies with proven expertise in smart parking systems, urban mobility and smart city solutions to participate in the process by submitting the required documents.

According to the company, expressions of interest must be submitted by June 8, while statements of qualifications are due by June 29.

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