OQ Gas Networks SAOG (OQGN), the exclusive transporter and operator of the Sultanate of Oman’s natural gas transmission network, has announced the release of its 2025 Sustainability Report.

The report reflects a year of tangible progress across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) areas, reinforcing the company’s approach to embedding sustainability within its operations and strategy, and strengthening its role in supporting energy security and delivering sustainable national value.

The report highlights the update of the company’s sustainability strategy and the enhanced integration of ESG criteria into decision-making. It also reflects the evolution of OQGN’s sustainability approach through stronger alignment between corporate performance and sustainability requirements, supported by a double materiality assessment that helped identify impacts, risks, and opportunities, and align sustainability priorities with growth pathways and stakeholder expectations.

On the environmental front, the company continued to advance the efficiency of its “green networks,” successfully reducing emissions by 52% compared to 2021, surpassing its 2030 target of 42%. It also obtained ISO 50001 certification for its energy management system. In addition, the company conducted 15 emergency drills in 2025, recycled 42% of hazardous waste, carried out 6 process safety audits, maintained 16 valid environmental permits for operations, and monitored 13 operational stations, exceeding the target of 9 stations.

In terms of workforce care and empowerment, OQGN achieved an advanced safety record, reaching 20 million safe working hours without fatalities or injuries, with zero injuries recorded during the year. Omanization reached 96%, while 83% of employees received training in occupational health and safety. Additionally, employees received an average of 38.43 general training hours per employee, reaffirming the company’s commitment to developing human capital and fostering a strong safety culture.

The company also strengthened its contribution to the local economy and supply chains by engaging with 276 local suppliers and directing 24% of total spending to local vendors. It further supported 60 small and medium enterprises through the “Tasaud” programme, contributing to private sector development and enhancing local content.

In 2025, the company received three prestigious national awards, including Best CEO, Best Employer Brand, and the Green Future Leadership Award, reaffirming its institutional excellence and leadership in sustainability and innovation.

On this occasion, Eng. Mansoor bin Ali Al Abdali, CEO of OQ Gas Networks, stated: "The 2025 Sustainability Report reflects OQGN ongoing commitment to enabling the energy sector in the Sultanate of Oman in a safe, reliable, and sustainable manner. We have made significant progress in enhancing operational efficiency, reducing emissions, and accelerating digital transformation, alongside supporting local content and developing national talent, in line with Oman Vision 2040. We affirm that sustainability is not a choice for us, but a firm responsibility that we translate into tangible results and long-term value for the national economy and society."

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