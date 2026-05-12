The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has released a major report titled Accelerating Travel & Tourism Recovery – Global Evidence from Four Decades of Crises, highlighting the long-term resilience of the global tourism industry.

Launched during WTTC’s Leadership Cruise event in Egypt aboard the Crystal Serenity, the report was developed with Chemonics International and George Washington University Business School.

It analyses 40 years of global tourism data and 100 major crises to demonstrate that tourism consistently recovers after disruptions, often emerging stronger than before.

The report’s central finding is that no tourism destination has experienced permanent collapse once a crisis ended, especially where governments provided strong leadership and coordinated effectively with the private sector.

WTTC stresses that recovery is not a matter of “if” but “how fast.” Even after the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused international travel to fall by 72% in 2020, global tourism rebounded rapidly, reaching 1.47 billion international arrivals by 2024, matching pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

By 2025, international visitor spending hit a record $2.02 trillion.

Similarly, after the 2008 global financial crisis, the tourism sector recovered within two years and achieved new growth records.

The report also notes that crises often create opportunities for transformation, investment, and diversification.

Egypt itself is highlighted as an example of resilience, having recovered strongly from multiple crises.

According to WTTC data, travel and tourism contributed $11.6 trillion to global GDP in 2025, accounting for 9.8% of the global economy and supporting 366 million jobs worldwide.

A major conclusion of the study is that successful recovery depends heavily on policy quality and public-private cooperation.

WTTC identifies four pillars for resilience: restoring traveller confidence, ensuring business continuity, providing decisive institutional responses, and promoting long-term adaptation.

It also outlines five strategies for faster recovery: investing during downturns, protecting SMEs, maintaining air connectivity, avoiding excessive restrictions or negative messaging, and using crises as opportunities for innovation and diversification.

The Leadership Cruise discussions reinforced the sector’s transition from simple recovery toward sustainable long-term growth.

Gloria Guevara, President & CEO of WTTC, said: “Today, we are sending a clear and evidence-based message to the world: Travel & Tourism always recovers. This report proves what our sector has demonstrated time and again: resilience is built into our DNA. Even after the most severe crises, people continue to travel, and destinations come back stronger, with faster action leading to faster recovery.

Launching this report during our Leadership Cruise in Egypt, at such a pivotal moment, reinforces the importance of leadership, coordination, and confidence in accelerating recovery. The question is not whether the sector will recover, but how quickly we choose to enable that recovery.”

Anna Slother, President, Chemonics International, added: “Chemonics has spent decades supporting tourism and economic development in complex environments, where disruption is inevitable. Partnering with WTTC brings that practical experience into a global framework, linking strategy with realities on the ground. At the end of that chain are the jobs, micro-enterprises, and small tourism businesses most vulnerable to crisis and with the most to gain from effective recovery. That is who preparedness ultimately serves, and who we remain committed to supporting.”

Ibrahim Osta, Senior Economic Growth Director & Global Tourism Lead, Chemonics International, said: “Across every major tourism crisis where I have supported governments and industry leaders, from geopolitical instability to terrorism and pandemics, recovery was never accidental. The destinations that emerged stronger were those that combined decisive leadership, public private coordination, and sustained support for the small businesses and communities that form the backbone of the visitor economy.” -TradeArabia News Service

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