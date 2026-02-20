musafir.com, a travel platform in the UAE, has released its 2026 Annual Travel Insights Report, offering an in-depth look at the evolving preferences, priorities, and frustrations of UAE travellers.

The report highlights key trends shaping travel this year, identifies the top travel priorities, and uncovers emerging destinations set to capture the imagination of travellers.

Top Travel Trends in 2026

1. Sustainability & Conscious Travel

Eco-conscious choices continue to influence travel, with 35% of travellers actively seeking sustainable options and 60% considering eco-friendly travel despite price sensitivity. Cost (58%), limited availability (42%), and greenwashing concerns (37%) remain barriers. Yet sustainability adoption is growing: eco-lodge bookings are up 18% year-on-year.

2. Technology & Social Media Influence

Digital tools and AI are increasingly shaping trip planning. 42% of travellers use AI chatbots, and 31% rely on AI for itinerary building, especially Gen Z and Millennials. Social media platforms inspire destination choices, with Instagram influencing 52%, TikTok 38% of Gen Z, and 44% watching YouTube travel vlogs. While influencer content sparks interest, peer reviews remain crucial in validating bookings.

3. Film & TV Tourism (‘Set-Jetting’)

Screen-driven travel is rising, with 23% of travellers visiting destinations inspired by movies or TV shows, particularly Gen Z and Millennials (three times more likely). Popular destinations include Emily in Paris (France), The White Lotus (Thailand, Sicily), and Game of Thrones (Croatia, Iceland).

4. Heritage & Ancestral Travel

31% of UAE expats visit ancestral homelands at least once every two years, with strong interest among Indian, Pakistani, Filipino, and Egyptian communities. These trips combine family visits with cultural exploration, reflecting the desire to reconnect with roots.

5. Climate & Weather-Driven Travel

Travel preferences are increasingly climate-conscious: 42% avoid destinations during extreme heat, while 18% actively choose cooler alternatives.

6. Workcations & Hybrid Travel

27% of employed travellers combining work and leisure for 2–3 weeks, favouring destinations like Bali, Portugal, Greece, Mexico, and Thailand. Successful workcations require strong Wi-Fi, compatible time zones, and quiet workspaces.

7. Mental Health & Wellness Travel

Wellness-focused trips are rising, with 19% of travellers seeking mental health and stress relief through digital detox retreats, silent retreats, forest bathing, and spa experiences, especially among professionals aged 28–38.

8. Rise of Women-Led Travel

Women are increasingly shaping the travel market. Solo female travel is growing 15–20% annually, with safety as the top priority. Popular destinations include Japan, Iceland, and New Zealand, while group experiences—friends’ trips, mother-daughter journeys—are gaining traction in Bali, Morocco, Italy, and Greece. Women travellers prioritise safety, wellness, cultural sensitivity, meaningful connections, and authentic experiences. Millennials make up 60% of this segment, Gen Z 25%, and Gen X 15%.

Top Travel Priorities for UAE Travellers

UAE travellers are seeking:

Authentic Cultural Experiences (65%) – deeper local connections, traditional meals, and cultural workshops.

Value for Money (78%) – affordable luxury with transparent pricing and quality experiences.

Convenience & Seamlessness (70%) – easy bookings, visa processing, and integrated travel apps.

Safety & Security (82%) – critical for families, solo travellers, and women.

Unique & Instagram-Worthy Moments (55%) – especially for Gen Z and Millennials.

Personalisation (48%) – flexible, tailored itineraries.

Wellness & Relaxation (42%) – yoga, spa, nature immersion, and digital detox experiences.

Adventure & Novelty (40%) – first-time experiences and adrenaline activities.

Food & Culinary Experiences (58%) – street food tours, cooking classes, and specialty cuisine experiences.

Travel Challenges & Frustrations

Despite evolving preferences, UAE travellers face persistent pain points:

Visa Processing (42%) – unpredictable timelines, complex documentation, and last-minute rejections.

Price Fluctuations (38%) – dynamic pricing, hidden fees, and currency exchange uncertainty.

Service Inconsistency (35%) – gaps between marketing promises and reality, fluctuating hotel quality, and unreliable tour operators.

Flight Disruptions (29%) – delays, cancellations, overbooking, and lost baggage.

Information Overload (24%) – conflicting reviews and overwhelming choices lead to decision paralysis.

Top Destinations for UAE Travellers in 2026

Travellers are seeking authentic, off-the-beaten-path experiences, with emerging destinations offering affordability, culture, adventure, and Instagram-worthy moments:

Vietnam – Simplified e-visa, vibrant culture, rich culinary scene, and great value.

Saudi Arabia – AlUla, Red Sea Project, and mega-events driving tourism growth.

Oman (Salalah) – Khareef season, nature escapes, and short-haul convenience.

Armenia – Visa-free access, historic charm, affordable stays, and wine regions.

Colombia – Improved safety, coffee culture, Caribbean beaches, and vibrant cities.

Jordan (beyond Petra) – Wadi Rum, Dead Sea wellness, and adventure tourism.

Kazakhstan – Visa-free, Central Asian appeal with modern cities and pristine natural landscapes.

Commenting on the travel trends, Raheesh Babu, COO, musafir.com said, "The 2026 travel landscape shows a clear evolution—travellers are prioritising meaningful experiences over mere sightseeing. From sustainable travel and workcations to women-led journeys and digital detox retreats, it’s about connection, convenience, and authenticity. These insights give the industry a roadmap to meet the expectations of the modern UAE traveller." -TradeArabia News Service

