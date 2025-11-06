Almosafer, SaudiArabia’s leading travel company (part of Seera Group), has expanded itsstrategic partnership with VisitBritain, Britain’s national tourism agency, tofurther promote Britain as a top destination for Saudi travellers.

The partnership,formalized during the World Travel Market (WTM) in London, reinforces theongoing collaboration between the two entities, aligning with growing demandand stronger travel links between Saudi Arabia and Britain.

VisitBritain’sresearch shows strong interest among GCC travellers in exploring destinationsbeyond London, from Britain’s idyllic coast and countryside to its vibrantcities, cultural and sporting events, royal heritage, film and TV locations,and luxury experiences. This partnership with Almosafer is set to showcase thenations and regions of Britain and to develop a new portfolio of high-valuepackages featuring signature experiences found only in Great Britain.

Oxford Economics datashows that Britain remains one of the top 10 destinations for Saudi travellersand continues to see robust year-round demand. Through this partnership,Almosafer will highlight the most exciting and trending destinations acrossBritain with bespoke offers, targeted campaigns, and travel experiencesdesigned to showcase the country’s culture, heritage, and modern appeal toSaudi audiences.

Muzzammil Ahussain,CEO, Almosafer, said: “Our continued collaboration with VisitBritainunderscores our shared commitment to enriching travel experiences for Sauditravellers. The United Kingdom remains a timeless favourite, offering a uniqueblend of heritage, diversity, and contemporary experiences. Together withVisitBritain, we look forward to deepening engagement with Saudi travellers andshowcasing the best of Britain through our platforms and tailored offerings.”

Gary Robson,VisitBritain Director for Europe, Middle East & India, said: “We’redelighted to strengthen our partnership with Almosafer to inspire more visitorsfrom Saudi Arabia to choose Britain. Saudi travellers are among ourhighest-spending international visitors, and this collaboration is a valuableopportunity to deepen relationships in one of our key GCC markets. Through ourcampaigns in English and Arabic, tailored content, and social media platforms,we’re highlighting the very best of our nations and regions to Sauditravellers. With enhanced airline connectivity and the Electronic TravelAuthorisation scheme (ETA) making it easier than ever to visit, we look forwardto welcoming even more Saudi visitors in the coming years.”

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

