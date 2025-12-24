The Riyadh region recorded a remarkable tourism performance during the current winter season, receiving more than 15.1 million tourists from inside and outside the country until the end of the third quarter.

This reflects the growing attractiveness of the capital as a major destination for business and entertainment, said Saudi Gazette.

Data from the Ministry of Tourism showed that total tourist spending reached approximately SAR 33 billion ($8.9 billion) during the same period, including both domestic and international tourists.

This shows the direct economic impact of the tourism boom in the region.

The ministry's data also indicated an 18 per cent increase in total tourist spending compared to the previous period, driven by the diversification of events and tourism activities, along with the development of infrastructure and the hospitality and entertainment sectors.

This performance aligns with the objectives of promoting urban tourism as seasonal events and entertainment experiences contribute to solidifying Riyadh's position as a global destination.

This also supports the local economy by stimulating various tourism-related sectors.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).