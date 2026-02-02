The inaugural WTM Spotlight Riyadh, which will take place from September 8 to 10 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Convention Center (RFECC), will focus on the large-scale hotel development, and the increasing influence of Saudi travellers at home and abroad.

Saudi Arabia's hospitality market, valued at $27.14 billion in 2025, is forecast to reach $54.32 billion, according to Mordor Intelligence, reflecting rapid growth driven by Vision 2030.

At WTM Spotlight Riyadh, global and regional travel leaders, buyers, and suppliers will come together to evaluate the expansion of the Kingdom's hotel sector and how Saudi travel demand is influencing hospitality markets both locally and internationally.

According to research from Mordor Intelligence, Saudi Arabia had approximately 167,500 hotel keys as of Q1 2025, with 61% already positioned within high-end segments. A further 99,500 rooms are planned or under construction, with 78% of this upcoming supply expected to serve the premium market.

National target of 150 million visitors

Driven by Vision 2030 objectives, the Kingdom aims to deliver 362,000 hotel rooms by the end of the decade, in support of a national target to welcome 150 million domestic and international visitors annually. Mordor Intelligence data shows that chain hotels accounted for 58% of the hospitality market in 2024, while luxury accommodation represented 37% of total market value.

Religious tourism continues to drive hotel demand in Saudi Arabia, with the government aiming to attract 30 million Umrah pilgrims annually by 2030. Large-scale developments in Makkah and Madinah, along with technology-driven initiatives such as AI-enabled crowd management under the Smart Hajj programme, are supporting ongoing growth in hospitality and increasing capacity during peak periods in the country.

International brands are significantly contributing to Saudi Arabia's hotel supply. According to Knight Frank, 40% of the upcoming supply, totalling 79,080 rooms, will be delivered by international operators, including Accor, Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Radisson Hotel Group, with growth focused on Makkah, Riyadh, and Madinah.

Alongside domestic hotel growth, WTM Spotlight Riyadh will also examine the travel preferences of Saudi travellers and their growing impact on international hospitality markets. According to research from IMARC, the GCC outbound tourism market is projected to reach $138 billion by 2033, up from $71 billion in 2024, with Saudi travellers among the region's highest-value segments.

Data from travel marketplace WEGO shows that more than 80% of Saudi travellers preferred hotels during the summer 2025 season, while over 10% opted for apartments or aparthotels. Luxury remains a top priority, with nearly 45% of hotel searches focused on four-star properties and a further 19% on five-star accommodation.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market and WTM Spotlight Riyadh, said: “Saudi Arabia's hospitality sector is experiencing significant growth, driven by a long-term national vision, robust investor confidence, and increasing demand from both visitors to the Kingdom and Saudi travellers abroad. WTM Spotlight Riyadh aims to create a focused environment where these developments can be thoroughly explored and meaningful connections can be made across the travel and hospitality value chain.”

Event to showcase diversity

The exhibition, conference programme, and curated networking opportunities at the event, will showcase this diversity, providing a platform for industry leaders to explore market trends, investment priorities, and evolving traveller expectations in Saudi Arabia and international markets.

Exhibitors already confirmed include the Fairmont Makkah Clock Royal Tower, Maden Hotel, and the Jabal Omar Development Company.

The inaugural edition of WTM Spotlight Riyadh will welcome more than 450 exhibitors, attract 6,500 regional and international visitors, and feature 150 international hosted buyers, creating a dedicated platform for collaboration, sharing insights, and business development within the tourism and travel industry.

“For international travel brands, including hotel groups and destinations, the event provides a timely opportunity to understand the sources of demand and how to effectively engage with one of the world's most rapidly transforming markets,” concluded Curtis.

As part of the global WTM portfolio, which includes WTM London, WTM Africa, WTM Latin America, and Arabian Travel Market, WTM Spotlight Riyadh will reinforce Saudi Arabia’s position as a key hub for global collaboration in the tourism and travel industry, a statement said.

