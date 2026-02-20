Saudia Airlines has signed a five-year strategic partnership with Six Flags and Aquarabia Qiddiya City, becoming the official premier partner exclusively in the airline category for the parks.

As part of the partnership, Saudia will develop special travel packages designed to enable visitors to experience world-class attractions.

The collaboration also brings the spirit of Six Flags and Aquarabia Qiddiya City to the skies through special aircraft branding across Saudia’s fleet, said a Saudi Press Agency report.

Chief Marketing Officer of Saudia Group Khaled Tash said: "Saudia is committed to supporting national development projects as part of its contribution to Vision 2030, aligned with our strategy to bring the world to the Kingdom. Partnerships of this scale with national partners play a key role in positioning Saudi Arabia as a leading global destination for entertainment and tourism."

Park President of Six Flags and Aquarabia Qiddiya City Brian Machamer added: "Our partnership with Saudia not only reflects a shared ambition to connect the Kingdom to the world through world-class entertainment experiences, but strengthens our ability to attract visitors from around the world and realize our vision of setting a new global benchmark for immersive, world-class theme park entertainment and reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s growing presence on the global tourism stage."

Six Flags Qiddiya City sets a new benchmark for exceptional entertainment regionally and globally. Spanning six iconic themed lands, the theme park takes visitors on an immersive journey across 28 rides and attractions designed to world-class standards. Beyond the scale and diversity of its offerings, Six Flags Qiddiya City stands out for pushing the boundaries of engineering and entertainment, featuring five exclusive, record-breaking rides that have redefined global benchmarks. Leading these innovations is Falcons Flight, the roller coaster that has captured global attention as the fastest, tallest, and longest in the world.

Aquarabia Qiddiya City delivers a distinctive aquatic entertainment experience, offering 22 rides and water attractions, along with a man-made river designed for both relaxation and family-friendly water fun. For guests seeking privacy and elevated comfort, Aquarabia features 91 luxury cabanas, positioning the destination as a fully integrated leisure offering that redefines water-based entertainment to the highest international standards.

Located in the Tuwaiq Mountains near Riyadh, Qiddiya City is an emerging destination bringing together entertainment, sports, and culture. Six Flags and Aquarabia Qiddiya City form part of its entertainment offering.

