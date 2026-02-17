Saudi Tourism Development Fund (TDF) has joined hands with Emaar Economic City to celebrate the opening of the kingdom's largest all-inclusive ultra resort - Rixos Murjana - within its key development King Abdullah Economic City.

The resort features 488 rooms and suites, many with sea views, alongside 33 villas, supported by a diverse range of hospitality, leisure and wellness facilities. These include full fitness centre, sports complex and meeting and conference facilities, said a statement from TDF.

Beyond its integrated facilities, the resort will generate 250 job opportunities for Saudis, underscoring the project’s broader developmental contribution.

A mega project, Rixos Murjana was enabled by the Saudi TDF in partnership with Emaar Economic City, the master developer of KAEC, as an investor in the project, along with FTG company, the project’s developer.

It was officially inaugurated by Ahmed Al Khateeb, the Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Board of TDF in the presence of senior officials including the CEO Qusai Al Fakhri and Rixos Hotels Board Chairman Fettah Tamince.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Khateeb said: "The opening of Rixos Murjana marks an important milestone in the development of high-quality tourism destinations across Saudi Arabia. It reflects the readiness of major tourism projects to move into full operations and welcome visitors from within the kingdom and around the world."

"This project also embodies the role of the Tourism Development Fund in transforming investments into tangible destinations that enhance quality of life, expand tourism choices for families, and contribute to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030," he stated.

Designed as an ideal destination for families and leisure seekers, Rixos Murjana offers a harmonious blend of vibrant energy and serene moments along the KAEC.

Al Fakhri said: "Rixos Murjana embodies the TDF's vision to empower the private sector and attract foreign direct investment, and represents a qualitative step in developing exceptional tourism destinations along the KAEC."

"It reflects the strength of national and international partnerships in delivering developments that elevate hospitality standards and enrich guest experiences, contributing to enhanced tourism quality and reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a global destination for all-inclusive hospitality," he stated.

"Today, we move forward with confidence in developing world-class destinations that reflect the Kingdom’s leadership in the tourism sector," he added.

On the resort launch, Tamince said this marks a defining milestone for Rixos Hotels in Saudi Arabia and reflects its continued confidence in Saudi vision 2030 for tourism.

"As the largest all-inclusive destination in the country, Rixos Murjana brings together scale, innovation, and elevated guest experiences from overwater villas and world-class leisure facilities to family-focused entertainment, setting a new benchmark for ultra all-inclusive hospitality in King Abdullah Economic City," he stated.

Rixos Murjana is a comprehensive family destination, anchored by Murjana Waterpark, the first fully integrated hotel waterpark in Saudi Arabia, featuring 11 water attractions, including Emerald Drop, Wave Pool Lagoon, and Murjana River Adventure pool, alongside dedicated splash zones and family dining at Seafarer’s Catch.

According to TDF, the key resort has been designed to meet the needs of diverse guests through a fully integrated all-inclusive experience that combines personalised service with meticulous attention to detail, in line with the highest global standards that defines Rixos.

Rixos Murjana provides an immersive retreat for guests seeking relaxation and tranquility. The resort features the longest swimming pools in the Middle East, with a length of 111 meters, complemented by Solara Beach club, offering an inviting setting to unwind throughout the day.

Its interiors draw inspiration from Hijazi coastal architecture, reimagined through a contemporary and sustainable lens that blends authenticity with innovation.

"Guests seeking elevated privacy can opt for Club Privé by Rixos, an ultra-exclusive villa which offers an exclusive residential experience with butler services, in addition to overwater villas, while elegantly appointed rooms and suites overlook landscaped gardens," stated Al Fakhri.

The resort’s private Club House and Beach Club are exclusive facilities reserved solely for Club Privé by Rixos guests, he added.

