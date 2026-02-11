The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has launched a dedicated digital platform for booking tourism packages through its promotional website, Experience Oman.

The platform acts as a unified digital gateway for tourism packages offered by sector partners, particularly those linked to the IRONMAN championship, making it easier for participants, accompanying guests and visitors to plan their trips.

It connects local tourism companies and Omani small and medium enterprises with targeted international markets, offering integrated services such as flights, accommodation, transportation, tour operators, guided tours and experiential activities.

The platform currently includes more than 200 tourism service providers, over 350 tourism experiences, 56 tourism packages and more than 140 hotel establishments.

The initiative is part of the Ministry’s strategy to strengthen sports tourism and capitalise on major international events to maximise tourism and economic returns, reinforcing Oman’s position as a leading global destination for international events.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

