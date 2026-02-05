Nakhal – The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism is currently evaluating the implementation of a cable car project for Wakan Village in Nakhal, South Batinah to enhance accessibility and manage the growing influx of visitors.

This proposed transport solution aims to alleviate traffic congestion on the steep ascent to the mountain village, which sits at an elevation of approximately 2,000 m above sea level.

The initiative follows a significant rise in tourism, with Wakan Village recording nearly 40,000 visitors in 2025. Dr Al Mu’atasim Nasser al Hilali, Director of the Heritage and Tourism Department in South Batinah, noted that the village has become a premier destination for its unique agricultural terraces and cool climate.

Beyond the cable car study, the Ministry is actively developing mountain paths with safety guardrails and rest areas to support hikers who currently climb the 700 steps to the summit.

Authorities are also working closely with the local community to transform traditional houses into heritage lodges and guesthouses.

These efforts are part of a broader strategy to integrate Wakan Village into the regional tourism map while preserving its natural beauty, which is famous for the blossoming of apricot and plum trees between January and February.

