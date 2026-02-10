MUSCAT: Oman’s tourism sector continues to demonstrate steady recovery and sustained growth, reinforcing its expanding role in national development.

Recent 2025 estimates indicate that international tourist arrivals have reached approximately 3.9 million, surpassing the 3.5 million recorded in 2019.

The figures reflect renewed global confidence in the Sultanate of Oman as a competitive regional and international destination, underscoring the sector’s resilience in overcoming global challenges.

This upward trajectory aligns with the government’s strategic drive to enhance tourism’s contribution to the national economy.

Through infrastructure development, targeted investment incentives, and diversification of tourism offerings rooted in Oman’s rich environmental and cultural heritage, the Sultanate of Oman is steadily positioning tourism as a pillar of economic diversification under Oman Vision 2040.

An official at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism stated that the growth in international arrivals reflects increasing global confidence in Oman’s tourism product.

He emphasised that the progress is the result of coordinated efforts between government entities and the private sector to deliver a high-quality, sustainable tourism experience that prioritises value over volume.

The ministry is currently focused on expanding source markets and promoting cultural, heritage and nature-based tourism segments.

Domestic tourism has also recorded strong momentum. Projections suggest that domestic tourist trips could reach nearly 14 million in 2025, reflecting growing public engagement with local destinations and improved services across the governorates.

Seasonal events, national initiatives and promotional campaigns have played a key role in stimulating internal travel, thereby boosting local economic activity.

The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry highlighted that domestic tourism has become a central driver for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Increased tourism flows within governorates have generated both direct and indirect employment opportunities, particularly in accommodation, transportation, hospitality services and traditional crafts.

Strengthening domestic tourism, the Chamber noted, ensures a more balanced distribution of economic benefits and supports grassroots development.

At the investment level, the positive impact is equally evident. Salim bin Nasser al Harthy, a tourism investor in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, explained that rising domestic travel has encouraged local investors to expand into accommodation facilities, restaurants and complementary services.

“Enhanced tourism infrastructure and diversified events have improved occupancy rates and strengthened the economic viability of tourism projects,” he said, adding that tourism is increasingly viewed as a stable and sustainable investment avenue.

Beyond visitor numbers, tourism continues to stimulate interconnected sectors, including aviation, land transport, hospitality, food services and cultural industries. This multiplier effect enhances value creation across the economy and supports ongoing efforts to reduce reliance on traditional revenue streams.

From an economic perspective, Dr Khalid bin Hamad bin Abdullah al Rawahi, an economic analyst, stressed that the next phase must prioritise qualitative growth. “The challenge is not merely to increase tourist arrivals, but to raise per capita spending, extend average length of stay, and develop competitive, high-value tourism products,” he noted.

He added that Oman’s strong positioning in sustainable tourism aligns well with global demand trends and Oman’s environmental commitments.

Experts agree that maintaining this momentum will require stronger coordination among stakeholders, continued investment in national talent, and sustained improvements in service standards.

Ensuring a safe, seamless and culturally authentic tourism experience will be essential in meeting the expectations of both domestic and international visitors.

With tourism numbers surpassing pre-pandemic benchmarks and domestic travel on the rise, Oman’s tourism sector is steadily consolidating its position as a key contributor to economic diversification and local development, strengthening the Sultanate of Oman’s standing on the global tourism map.



