Muscat – Oman’s incentive and conference tourism sector recorded strong growth in 2025, generating an estimated economic return of RO15mn, as the sultanate attracted more than 100 incentive and meeting groups and a rising number of regional and international conferences.

Officials said 24 conferences were hosted during the year, reflecting sustained efforts to strengthen Oman’s position as a destination for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), in line with the objectives of Vision 2040.

Khalid bin Walid al Zadjali, Director of Oman Convention Bureau at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, said the ministry has focused on developing business tourism as a high-value segment with broad economic impact.

He said several major international and regional events were hosted, including the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists’ World Congress 2024, which drew about 2,300 participants and generated an estimated RO1.86mn in economic returns. The 2024 Middle East Africa Council of Ophthalmology conference in Muscat recorded returns of about RO1.2mn.

Incentive travel also contributed significantly, with large groups from global markets. Among these was an Italian incentive group of around 1,600 visitors, generating about RO2mn, alongside another group of 1,400 visitors with returns estimated at RO420,000.

Zadjali said meetings and incentive tourism delivers an economic impact three to five times higher than other tourism segments, as business travellers typically spend more on accommodation, transport, hospitality, logistics and event services. He added that the benefits extend across sectors linked to the themes of conferences, including healthcare, energy and knowledge industries.

He informed that the ministry works closely with government bodies and the private sector to facilitate procedures and attract events, coordinating with partners such as Royal Oman Police, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, hotels, academic institutions and professional associations.

Promotion efforts include participation in specialised international MICE events, targeted workshops in markets such as Russia, Germany and Spain, and hosting familiarisation visits for international conference organisers. Partnerships with hotel groups and event organisers have also yielded measurable results, the official said.

Zadjali added that conferences are increasingly being attracted to governorates beyond Muscat, including Dhofar outside the khareef season and Dakhliyah, supporting balanced regional development.

He said Oman’s stability, accessibility, cultural heritage and diverse landscapes continue to underpin its appeal as a competitive destination for international business events.

