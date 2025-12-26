UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Pakistani Prime Minister His Excellency Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held talks today on strengthening cooperation between the UAE and Pakistan, particularly in the fields of economy, investment, and development, in a way that serves mutual interests and advances their shared vision for progress and prosperity.

The meeting took place during His Highness’ official visit to Pakistan. His Excellency Shehbaz Sharif welcomed His Highness the President at the start of the meeting, stating that the visit marked a significant step forward in UAE-Pakistan relations and reflected the two nations’ shared commitment to further enhancing their ties.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. They underscored the importance of supporting efforts and initiatives aimed at promoting peace, security, and stability both regionally and globally.

His Highness expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome he received and highlighted the deep-rooted ties between the UAE and Pakistan, noting the strong cultural and people-to-people connections. He also recalled the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s longstanding commitment to bolstering relations with Pakistan.

His Highness reaffirmed the UAE's keenness to broaden cooperation with Pakistan, particularly in key development-focused sectors such as the economy, energy, investment, and technology.

He also underlined the importance of continued coordination between the two countries on regional and international affairs, noting that Pakistan’s current seat on the UN Security Council offers a valuable opportunity to strengthen joint efforts to support peace worldwide.

His Highness reiterated the UAE’s consistent approach of resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, remarking that these pathways represent the most effective manner of overcoming challenges and achieving development and prosperity for all.

His Excellency Shehbaz Sharif commended the UAE’s developmental initiatives in Pakistan and welcomed the growing ties between the two countries. He also commended His Highness’ role in promoting regional and international stability and cooperation.

The meeting was attended by the accompanying delegation, which included Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; several ministers and top officials, and Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Ambassador of the UAE to Pakistan.

From the Pakistani side, it was also attended by Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.