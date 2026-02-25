MAKKAH — The Ministry of Tourism has affirmed that tourism facilities and activities may contract temporary workers to meet demand during peak seasons through the Ajeer platform, which is supervised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

The ministry stressed the need to register all temporary or seasonal workers exclusively through the Ajeer platform to ensure contracts are properly documented and regulated.

The platform provides integrated and flexible solutions that enable tourism establishments to hire temporary staff during peak periods and beyond, linking facilities with locally available talent under verified and lawful contracts.

Hospitality facilities and other tourism activities can register on Ajeer, announce temporary or seasonal vacancies, and use services such as the tourism seasons service to meet additional workforce needs during high-demand periods.

The system allows regulated seasonal contracting mechanisms that ensure flexibility and compliance.

Job seekers may also register on the platform to browse available opportunities and apply electronically.

Registration enables the issuance of legal temporary work permits, reinforcing contractual reliability and safeguarding the rights of both parties.

The Ministry of Tourism emphasized that tourism establishments must not contract temporary or seasonal workers outside the Ajeer platform and must offer temporary job opportunities exclusively through it, in line with applicable regulations and to avoid penalties.

It also urged job seekers not to accept offers or conclude temporary contracts outside the platform, to protect their rights and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

The reminder coincides with the start of heightened demand for hospitality and tourism services in Makkah and Madinah during Ramadan and preparations for the upcoming Hajj season.

The ministry called on tourism facilities to secure sufficient workforce capacity to maintain service quality for pilgrims and visitors, ensuring comfortable stays that enhance their experience and enable them to perform rituals with ease and tranquility.

