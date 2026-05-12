Gold fell from a three-week ‌high on Tuesday, as slim hopes of a U.S.-Iran peace deal drove the dollar and oil prices higher, ​clouding the U.S. interest rate outlook ahead of key inflation data.

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $4,696.07 per ​ounce by ​1117 GMT, after climbing to its highest since April 21 earlier. U.S. gold futures for June delivery lost 0.5% to $4,703.20.

U.S. President Donald Trump said a ceasefire ⁠with Iran was "on life support" as Tehran rejected a U.S. proposal to end the conflict and stuck to a list of demands the U.S. president described as "garbage".

"The overall driver (for gold's decline) is rising energy prices once again lifting U.S. bond yields ahead ​of today's CPI (consumer ‌price index) print, ⁠as well as ⁠a stronger dollar," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Oil climbed as ​the key Strait of Hormuz stayed largely closed.

The April inflation data, ‌expected later in the day, could provide clues on ⁠the Federal Reserve's monetary policy direction.

Elevated crude oil prices can stoke inflation, increasing the likelihood of higher interest rates. While gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, high rates tend to weigh on the non-yielding asset.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit a one-week high, while the dollar gained 0.4%, making dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Traders have largely priced out a Fed rate cut this year, with markets now seeing a 36% chance of a hike by March 2027, according to ‌CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Markets are also watching Trump's two-dayvisit to ⁠Chinafrom Wednesday, during which he is set to meet Chinese ​President Xi Jinping, with the Middle East expected to be a key part of the agenda.

"Overall, gold remains rangebound, with support established ahead of $4,500, while resistance is at the 50-day moving average, ​near $4,757," said ‌Hansen.

Spot silver fell 3% to $83.50 per ounce, platinum slid 2.7% to $2,077.44, ⁠and palladium was down 1.9% at $1,479.91.

(Reporting ​by Noel John in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair and Kevin Liffey)