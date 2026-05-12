Pullman Resort Al Marjan Island has entered the final phase of its transformation journey, marking a milestone in its repositioning as a leading contemporary resort destination in the UAE.

This transformation represents Phase 2 of a structured enhancement program, following the refurbishment of public areas completed last year.

The resort has temporarily closed from 1 May 2026 and is targeted to reopen in early 2027.

This transformation is part of a broader repositioning strategy aligned with the evolving Ras Al Khaimah hospitality landscape and the increasing demand for modern resort experiences.

As the destination continues to grow, the resort is being reimagined to meet the expectations of today’s experience-driven travellers.

The current phase focuses on upgrading guest rooms and corridors across all guest floors (from level 1 upwards), ensuring a fully integrated and elevated end-to-end guest experience aligned with Pullman’s contemporary global brand direction.

To accelerate delivery and maintain the highest standards of quality and consistency, the resort has opted for a full closure rather than a phased renovation.

This approach enables a seamless transformation and avoids operational disruption, allowing the property to relaunch as a cohesive and redefined destination.

Designed to deliver a refreshed and elevated experience, the transformation will introduce modernised rooms, enhanced comfort and a more cohesive design language that reflects Pullman’s dynamic and contemporary positioning.

“This marks a defining moment in our transformation journey,” said Evan Harrington, Cluster General Manager. “Building on the successful upgrade of our public spaces, we are now advancing into the final phase of repositioning the resort to align with the future of Ras Al Khaimah as a leading resort destination. This is a deliberate investment to elevate the overall experience, ensuring we return to market with a stronger and more contemporary offering that meets evolving guest expectations.”

During this period, guests and partners will continue to be supported through alternative arrangements within the Accor network, including Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, which will serve as the active cluster resort to ensure continuity of service and guest experiences.-TradeArabia News Service

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Ras Al Khaimah