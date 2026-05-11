Virgin Atlantic will increase capacity on its South Africa routes for the winter 2026/27 season, adding more frequencies between London Heathrow and Johannesburg and Cape Town in response to growing travel demand.

From October 2026 to April 2027, the airline will operate up to 10 weekly flights between London Heathrow and Johannesburg OR Tambo, and 11 weekly services to Cape Town.

The airline said the expanded schedule is designed to give travellers more flexibility, improved connectivity and greater access to its long-haul network via London.

Rising travel demand

Virgin Atlantic said the capacity increase reflects rising international travel demand, particularly from South African passengers seeking premium, experience-led travel options.

The additional frequencies are also expected to support tourism flows, business travel and broader economic links between South Africa, the United Kingdom and onward global destinations.

The updated schedule includes earlier morning arrivals into South Africa and later evening departures from Johannesburg, improving turnaround convenience for travellers.

Marc Harding, country manager South Africa at Virgin Atlantic, said: “We’re seeing strong momentum out of South Africa, particularly among travellers who value quality, convenience and memorable experiences. This expansion is about meeting that demand with a product that stands apart, while continuing to invest in a market that plays an important role in our global network.”

Virgin Atlantic has operated in South Africa for nearly three decades and said the latest expansion marks another step in strengthening its presence in the market.

Passengers travelling via London Heathrow will have access to onward connections across Europe, North America and the Caribbean through Virgin Atlantic’s wider network and partnerships.

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