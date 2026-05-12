In a powerful demonstration of industry unity during turbulent times, The Bench recently hosted a special Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) luncheon at XU restaurant, hosted by RIKAS Hospitality Group.

The closed-door exclusive gathering, attended by 50+ C-level hospitality industry executives from across the UAE, served as a platform for leaders to connect, share perspectives, and reinforce the community’s shared vision for the future of tourism in the Middle East.

Abdulla Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, joined the event as a special guest and expressed his profound pride in the resilience shown by the local hospitality community. Addressing the leaders directly, he stated: “I feel proud to be in a room with all of you who have stood your ground and are standing with the UAE’s economy and this industry through these challenging times. The least that we can do is support you and make sure this industry continues to grow and prosper.”

He emphasised that the government is meeting daily and updating regulations weekly to remain agile. Looking toward the upcoming peak season.

His participation underscored the importance of collaboration and transparency, while reinforcing confidence in the UAE’s long-term vision for the tourism sector.

The event also featured a candid data-driven briefing from Azad Zangana, Head of GCC Macroeconomic Analysis at Oxford Economics, who addressed the current regional volatility.

While Zangana noted a temporary downward revision in arrival forecasts due to the ongoing conflict, the longer-term outlook remains defined by resilience and the underlying strength of global travel intent.

Highlighting the resilience of the consumer, Zangana said: "People are still demanding holidays. They still want to travel. When you look at the share of disposable income that's being spent on travel and tourism, it's still very elevated."

He further explained that while some travel patterns may shift toward domestic or regional destinations in the near term with domestic and regional demand already accounting for two-thirds of the GCC market, the fundamental desire for travel remains a primary driver for the industry's eventual rebound, with recovery cycles becoming shorter with each external shock.

Zangana also reinforced the underlying strength of the regional hospitality market despite short-term volatility, underpinned by the UAE’s global connectivity, diversified demand base and continued government support for tourism.

Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of The Bench, mentioned that the event was designed to bring the community together to "reimagine hospitality" during a period of uncertainty and praised the Minister's close interaction with the private sector.

The session concluded with a shared commitment to transparency and strategic marketing, ensuring that the UAE remains at the forefront of global tourism as the sector moves toward its peak season in September.

As the hospitality sector recalibrates, the FHS gathering made one thing clear: the industry is not just waiting for recovery, it is actively building it through unity, transparency, and coordinated action. -TradeArabia News Service

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