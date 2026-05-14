Tabuk: Red Sea Global announced that Miraval The Red Sea will begin welcoming guests starting May 15.

The launch marks the first international expansion of the luxury “Miraval” brand outside the United States, reinforcing the status of the Red Sea destination as a leading global tourism hub, especially after occupancy rates across the destination reached 82% during the final days of Ramadan.



The resort offers a comprehensive wellness retreat experience through 180 upscale rooms, suites, and villas.



CEO of Red Sea Global John Pagano stated that attracting a prestigious brand such as “Miraval” reflects the strong global confidence in the Kingdom’s tourism offerings.

He noted that the momentum witnessed by the destination has been clearly reflected in strong occupancy rates and early bookings for the Eid season.



Resort guests will enjoy a variety of activities and culinary experiences inspired by locally sourced ingredients.