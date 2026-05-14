KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait’s Minister of Public Works, Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, conducted a field inspection visit on Wednesday to the new passenger terminal (T2) project at Kuwait International Airport to review the progress of construction works and assess the implementation of the project across its various technical and engineering phases.

In a press statement, the Ministry of Public Works said Dr. Al-Mashaan toured several facilities within the project and received detailed briefings from officials and engineers overseeing the implementation regarding current completion rates, future work plans, and the key challenges related to the remaining stages of the project.

Discussions also focused on the mechanisms being adopted to address these challenges and ensure that the project proceeds according to the approved schedule.

Dr. Al-Mashaan stressed the importance of intensifying efforts and accelerating completion while maintaining full compliance with quality and safety standards.

She noted that the new passenger terminal project represents a strategic milestone in supporting Kuwait’s civil aviation sector and enhancing the country’s capacity to accommodate the growing demand for air travel and transportation.

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