Minor Hotels has announced plans to introduce its luxury Anantara brand to the Caribbean with the upcoming Anantara Turks and Caicos Resort & Residences, set to open in 2029 on North Caicos’ Sandy Point coastline.

The low-density development will feature 78 branded residences, including beachfront villas available for private ownership, designed by Miami-based RAD and Meyer Davis to emphasise seamless indoor–outdoor island living.

Located just a short flight from Miami, North Caicos—known as the “Garden Island”—offers a tranquil, nature-rich setting with pristine beaches, privacy, and preserved landscapes.

The project responds to growing demand for branded residences in exclusive resort destinations, supported by strong air connectivity from major US and Canadian cities.

A private marina will link the resort to nearby cays and the wider archipelago.

The development will also emphasise wellbeing inspired by nature, featuring an Anantara Spa, outdoor wellness activities, fitness and racquet sports facilities, and astronomy-led experiences at an on-site observatory.

Dining will highlight locally sourced ingredients from on-site gardens and orchards, complemented by beachfront venues.

Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of Minor International, the parent company of Minor Hotels, said, “Introducing Anantara to the Caribbean is a significant milestone for our group. The Turks and Caicos Islands are among the world’s most recognised luxury destinations, and North Caicos provides an ideal setting for our experiential and sustainability-driven approach to hospitality. This key project strengthens our presence in the Americas and reflects our commitment to expanding into destinations that support meaningful travel, whilst also expanding our luxury footprint in North America, aligning to our growth ambitions in the region.”

Caroline Domange, CEO of Octans and co-founder of Cheval Blanc for LVMH, part of the project’s ownership team, said, “Very few destinations offer the convenient access to both the serenity, and extraordinary turquoise water, beaches and natural beauty that have made Providenciales globally renowned. The preserved shores of North Caicos and its people bring an even greater sense of both calm and joy. Together with Anantara and our wider team that has proven experience in other notable local developments, we are creating an investment opportunity that feels deeply connected to the type of life well lived we all aspire to.” Locally-based developer Rob Ayer, part of the project’s ownership team with a strong track record, continued, “From the outset, our vision has been to build on everything that has always made Turks and Caicos so compelling, while offering the original experience of the destination.”

“The world-renowned Anantara brand and the exceptional attention to detail and emphasis on holistic experiences have become hallmarks of their properties around the world. It is a natural fit for the deeply embedded culture of well-being in North Caicos and marks the beginning of a new chapter for luxury lifestyles in the Turks and Caicos,” commented The Honourable Charles Washington Misick, Premier of the Turks and Caicos Islands.

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