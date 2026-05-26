Aluminium prices hit their highest in more than four years on ​Tuesday, as rising ⁠prices for the feedstock alumina added to persistent concerns about a tightening ‌market amid reduced supply from Gulf producers.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.8% ​to $3,680in official open-outcry trading after hitting $3,707.5, the highest since March 24, 2022.

The metal's record ​high of $4,073.5 ​was on March 7, 2022, when markets were grappling with the immediate fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Providing support to aluminium on Tuesday ⁠was a 5% rise in September alumina futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange , which advanced to their highest since early May due to worries about supplies of raw material bauxite from Guinea.

Guinea, the world's top bauxite producer, ​has been considering ‌introducing export quotas ⁠for mining companies ⁠as shipping costs climb, squeezing the country's revenue. Guinea expects to finalise the new policy ​in June, Bloomberg News reported, citing an official.

These worries ‌added to already reduced supply from producers in the ⁠Gulf amid the Iran war, which has kept the premium of the LME aluminium cash contract against the benchmark at $71 a ton last week, indicating tightness for immediate supply.

The Middle East conflict has triggered the largest aluminium supply shock in at least 50 years, analysts at Citi said in a note last week, accelerating inventory drawdowns of around 3 million tons this year from already historically low levels and prompting strong futures buying.

In ‌other LME metals, copper fell 0.4% to $13,610 a ton in ⁠official activity. The global refined copper market was in ​a surplus of 396,000 tons in January-March, according to an industry body.

Zinc rose 1.0% to $3,577, lead gained 0.2% to $2,015, tin added 0.5% to $54,450 and nickel lost 0.8% ​to $18,760.

Earlier in the ‌session, LME copper, zinc and tin hit their highest ⁠since mid-May, while lead touched ​the highest since late January.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)