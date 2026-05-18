MUSCAT: Adding to its portfolio of metallic minerals currently targeted for exploration and development, Minerals Development Oman (MDO) says it is zeroing in on prospective deposits of lead and zinc — both globally sought-after and commercially valuable metals.

In its sights is the Saih Hatat area of the Al Hajar Mountains, whose distinctive geology bears similarities to sites elsewhere in the world that have yielded world-class lead and zinc deposits.

Highlighting the potential for these base metals in Oman, MDO Chief Executive Officer Mattar al Badi noted in a recent post: “In the Al Hajar Mountains, the carbonate sequences of the Saih Hatat area carry geological indicators consistent with carbonate-hosted lead-zinc mineralisation, the same deposit class, known as MVT or Mississippi Valley-Type, that accounts for a significant share of the world’s lead and zinc resources”.

Mattar al Badi, CEO — MDO

According to experts, a Mississippi Valley-Type (MVT) deposit is a geological formation in which valuable metals — mainly lead and zinc — accumulate in limestone or dolomite rocks after being carried and deposited by mineral-rich underground fluids over millions of years. The deposit type is named after the Mississippi River Valley region, where such mineral formations were first extensively studied. MVT deposits are among the world’s most important sources of lead and zinc and are found in major mining regions across North America, Europe and Australia.

For Minerals Development Oman (MDO) — the mining investment arm of the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) — the key question is not whether lead and zinc deposits exist in Oman, but rather the scale and extent of these resources.

Al Badi remarked: “MDO is actively exploring this ground. The geology is compelling. The scale is open. And the timing, as global demand for base metals accelerates, could not be better. The question is not whether Oman has a lead-zinc story. The question is how big it is”.

Both metals, if discovered in commercially viable quantities in Oman, could help meet rising global demand across a wide range of industrial applications. Zinc is extensively used to galvanise steel to protect it from corrosion, making it a critical material for the construction, infrastructure and manufacturing sectors. Lead, meanwhile, remains an important component in batteries, industrial systems and certain energy-storage technologies linked to the renewable energy sector.

Additionally, such discoveries could provide a major boost to Oman’s mining industry by attracting foreign investment, generating employment opportunities in exploration and mining activities; and supporting the growth of downstream metals-processing industries. The development would also align with the Sultanate of Oman’s broader strategy to diversify the national economy beyond its traditional dependence on oil and gas revenues.

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