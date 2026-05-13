Copper prices rose for an eighth session on Wednesday, ​reaching highest since ⁠January 29, due to the bullish technical signals and outperforming prices in the ‌U.S., while aluminium hit its highest in almost four weeks.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ​gained 0.9% to $14,152.50 a metric ton by 1019 GMT, after posting a record close on Tuesday.

The ​LME's index ​of six base metals contracts closed at a record high on Tuesday with copper steadily pushing closer to its intraday record high of $14,527.50 hit on ⁠January 29 and strong prices for the entire complex.

Copper is supported by bets on future demand growth, recent strong factory activity data easing concerns about any immediate effect on global economies from the Middle East conflict and worries about availability of sulphuric acid for ​some copper producers ‌due to the ⁠closure of the ⁠Strait of Hormuz.

The Yangshan copper premium , a gauge of China's appetite for importing copper, rose 3% ​to $72 a ton, highest since mid-April, suggesting strong demand in ‌the top metals consumer despite rising prices.

In the U.S., ⁠the most active COMEX July copper futures gained 1.7% to $6.644 a lb with touching a record high.

Copper in the U.S. is trading at a premium of about $500 a ton over LME copper with Washington expected to decide by end-June whether to impose import tariffs on refined copper.

"The anticipation of policy action is drawing metal into the United States and tightening availability elsewhere, adding another layer of support to the global market," Neil Welsh, head of metals at broker Britannia Global Markets, said in a ‌note.

LME aluminium rose 2.3% to $3,641.50 a ton after hitting highest ⁠since April 17 as the Iran war disrupted supply ​from producers in the Middle East.

Providing further support, daily LME data showed that on-warrant aluminium stocks in the LME-registered warehouses fell to 301,725 tons after 30,000 fresh cancellations in Malaysia. <0#MALSTX-LOC>

Zinc rose 0.2% ​to $3,538, lead ‌was last up 0.6% at $2,008.50, tin gained 1.6% to $55,560 and nickel added ⁠1.3% to $19,190. Both zinc and ​lead hit highest since late January.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Shreya Biswas)