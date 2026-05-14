flyadeal has announced its summer 2026 programme, introducing services to Italy and the Czech Republic for the first time and resuming flights to three seasonal destinations from July 2026.

The Saudi low-cost carrier will launch flights to Milan and Prague as part of its expanded European network.

The airline will also resume seasonal operations to Trabzon in northeastern Turkey, Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El Sheikh, the only non-European destination in the summer schedule.

Between July and September, flyadeal will operate 12 seasonal routes serving five destinations from four Saudi cities: Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Qassim.

The 12-week summer programme includes nearly 900 scheduled flights and will run until 26 September 2026.

Lloyd Misquitta, flyadeal Acting Chief Commercial Officer, said: “With summer fast-approaching, we’re delighted to give our customers a truly exceptional choice of destinations for the upcoming season. The summer programme has been in the planning stages for some time with the focus on offering customers options to relax, explore and enjoy a flavour of Europe’s most popular and authentic cultural-centric cities.”

He added: “We’re excited to bring back some of our favourite summer destinations in Egypt, Turkey and Bosnia & Herzogovina that reflects flyadeal’s commitment to meet demand of our loyal customer base. Whether planning a short or long break with friends and families especially during the school holidays, this summer promises plenty of variety.”

The summer routes will be operated by flyadeal’s modern fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring 186 seats in an all-Economy Class configuration. -TradeArabia News Service

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