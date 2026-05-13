Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, has announced a milestone in its inflight connectivity programme with the launch of its first Starlink-equipped commercial flight.

Passengers on the inaugural service experienced high-speed, low-latency internet connectivity at cruising altitude for the first time on the airline, with complimentary access available across all cabin classes.

The service enables onboard streaming, work, gaming, and general internet use with performance comparable to home broadband while flying at 35,000 feet.

The launch marks the beginning of Gulf Air’s broader rollout plan to equip its fleet with Starlink connectivity, aiming to expand next-generation onboard internet access across its network in the coming period.

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