Gulf Air, Bahrain’s national carrier, is entering a new phase of growth and expansion through a comprehensive strategy spanning to 2035, the company’s chief executive officer Martin Gauss told our sister paper Akhbar Al Khaleej.

The plan aims to strengthen the airline’s role as the kingdom’s ambassador around the world and reinforce its position as the preferred choice for travellers, he said.

He also noted that Gulf Air has fully restored its operational network following the exceptional circumstances experienced across the region. He noted that this achievement reflects the airline’s strong operational performance, the competence of its national staff, and its readiness to address a wide range of challenges.

He added that the national carrier seeks to leverage every flight as an opportunity to promote Bahrain as a tourism, economic, and investment destination. He emphasised that Gulf Air represents the kingdom at every airport it reaches worldwide and plays a key role in showcasing Bahrain’s tourism, cultural, and economic strengths.

Mr Gauss revealed that the airline enables travellers to access more than 500 destinations worldwide through an extensive network of partnerships and codeshare agreements with international airlines, further enhancing Bahrain’s position as a regional aviation hub.

He also highlighted the ‘Falcon Eye’ project, which was developed entirely by Bahraini competencies. He said the initiative serves as an advanced digital operations control centre that provides real-time monitoring of all operational activities and utilises artificial intelligence and data analytics to improve efficiency and enhance the passengers’ experience.