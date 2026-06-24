Middle East aviation activity is recovering strongly after disruption caused by the Israel-Iran-US conflict, though operations remain below normal levels due to longer routes and changing fleet patterns, according to new analysis from aviation intelligence firm IBA.

Jordan Amos, Aircraft Asset Manager at IBA, says: “Major Gulf hubs have moved from acute disruption towards sustained recovery over the past three months, with flight activity increasing significantly as airspace restrictions ease and confidence returns across the region.”

Major regional hubs have seen significant rebounds in flight activity. Abu Dhabi increased from 174 daily flights in March to 462 in June, Doha rose from 42 to 570 daily flights, and Dubai recovered from 499 to 844 daily flights.

While capacity has not fully returned to pre-conflict levels, the recovery signals improving market stability.

Airlines have also reduced aircraft parked during the disruption as fleets return to service.

Qatar Airways cut inactive aircraft from a peak of 181 in March to 45 in June, while Emirates reduced parked aircraft from 44 to 28, with Etihad and flydubai also restoring operations.

However, operational challenges continue, with average Europe-Asia flight times increasing from nine hours in February to nine hours and 47 minutes in June due to longer routings around restricted airspace.

IBA said the region is moving beyond the crisis phase, but airlines and lessors continue to adjust to ongoing changes in routing, fleet use and capacity planning.

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