ALL Accor and Uber have formed a multi-market loyalty partnership to integrate hospitality, mobility, and delivery services.

The collaboration enables seamless account linking between both platforms, allowing members to earn ALL Accor points on Uber rides and Uber Eats orders, while accessing reciprocal benefits and status upgrades.

Launching in the second half of the year, the partnership will initially roll out Uber and Uber Eats services in France, Germany, and Poland, with ride benefits expanding to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Morocco.

The initiative aims to create a more connected and flexible travel experience for both business and leisure travellers.

Key features include enhanced integration across digital ecosystems, rewarding everyday spending with loyalty points, and exclusive membership perks.

ALL Accor members can gain access to Uber One trials, while Uber One members may receive status upgrades within ALL Accor’s loyalty program.

“Our collaboration with Uber marks a pivotal strategic milestone for ALL Accor, solidifying our commitment to build the most rewarding and comprehensive loyalty ecosystem. It also illustrates our strong loyalty partnership strategy and its development. By seamlessly weaving ALL Accor into your everyday journeys – from essential commutes to convenient deliveries – we are fundamentally redefining how loyalty enriches your lifestyle, well beyond the traditional hotel stay," said Alix Boulnois, Chief Commercial, Digital & Tech at Accor.

"Uber is at the heart of your travel experience. With Uber One, we're also building one of the most valuable everyday membership programs and connecting mobility and delivery seamlessly. Partnering with Accor brings together travel and daily life in a way that's more convenient, more rewarding, and ultimately more valuable for our shared customers," said Madhu Kannan, Chief Business Officer at Uber.

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