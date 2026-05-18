South Africa is expanding its Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system as government looks to improve traveller processing times, ease entry requirements and strengthen the country’s tourism competitiveness.

Speaking at an Ease of Travel Workshop during Africa’s Travel Indaba in Durban, Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille described the ETA rollout as one of the country’s most significant tourism and immigration reforms.

“This is not just a digital upgrade — it is a fundamental shift in how we welcome visitors, how we compete globally, and how we grow our tourism economy,” said De Lille.

Airport processing drops below 60 seconds

According to De Lille, the ETA system is already showing strong early uptake, with completed applications recording a 94% approval rate.

Travellers using dedicated ETA lanes at airports are being processed in under 60 seconds.

The system is also expanding to include renewals, family profiles and broader country coverage.

“With renewals, family profiles, and expanded country coverage now rolling out, the system is becoming even more powerful and user-friendly,” she said.

The Electronic Travel Authorisation system is designed to digitise travel approvals for eligible visitors travelling to South Africa for tourism and related purposes.

Tourism sector encouraged to adopt system

De Lille said the workshop was aimed at helping tourism businesses better understand how to integrate the ETA system into their operations and customer experience.

“We designed this session to empower you to understand exactly how the ETA works, how to use it, and how to integrate it into your businesses,” she said.

She added that simplifying travel access remains closely linked to tourism growth and job creation.

“Because the truth is simple: The easier it is to travel to South Africa, the more travellers will come. And the more travellers come, the more your businesses grow, the more jobs we create, and the more communities benefit.”

Digital travel reforms continue

Officials from the Department of Home Affairs briefed delegates on the ETA system, including phased implementation plans and future enhancements.

The session included presentations from Operation Vulindlela project leader Yusuf Simons and Acting Chief Director for Permits Elize Breytenbach.

Government said the rollout forms part of South Africa’s broader digital transformation efforts aimed at modernising travel systems and improving visitor experience.

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