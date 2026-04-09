Saudi parallel market-listed Al Ashghal Al Moysra refinanced and increased shariah-compliant credit facilities from the Saudi National Bank (SNB) to 8 million riyals ($2.1 million) for three years.

The facilities management firm intends to use the funds to secure letters of guarantee worth 5 million riyals, while earmarking 2 million for the acquisition of capital assets and an additional 1 million for financing vendor purchases.

The Sakaka-based outfit reported a 54% decrease in net profit at 5 million riyals in 2025, which the company attributed to its strategy to focus on core businesses and divest contracting services.

The company’s share price is down 27% YTD.

(Writing by Ahmad Mousa; editing by Seban Scaria)

ahmad.mousa@lseg.com