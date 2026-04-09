JEDDAH — The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) announced on Thursday the establishment of a 1 million square meter truck staging area at Jeddah Islamic Port.

The new facility will have a daily capacity of up to 40,000 trucks, with the ability to accommodate 2,700 trucks simultaneously.

The project will be implemented through partnerships between Mawani, the General Authority for Roads, Elm, and Roshn Group.

The staging area will feature smart truck flow management, designated waiting zones, driver services, as well as operational and administrative offices.

The development aims to reduce waiting times at port gates, facilitate export, import, and transit operations, enhance supply chain efficiency, and improve the overall movement of trucks.

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