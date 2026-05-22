ABU DHABI - 7X, the leading group in trade, transport, and logistics, has expanded its support scope enabled by ADEED, the UAE Supply Chain Support Platform, to include a broader ecosystem of partners and service providers across the UAE, following the platform’s successful launch in Abu Dhabi.

This step marks a unified effort towards strengthening supply chain continuity, facilitating trade flows, and enhancing the readiness of the economic system to keep pace with rapidly evolving operational and economic variables.

The platform’s partner ecosystem has been expanded to include over 30 new entities, including express delivery companies, transport firms, logistics providers, and other relevant entities linked to the trade and supply chain ecosystem.

This expansion aims to provide comprehensive and integrated responses to requirements necessitating coordination across multiple entities, routes, and operators. It further enhances ADEED's capability to connect requests with the most relevant entities for processing and reinforces its role as a unified national platform for enabling readiness and coordinated response.

ADEED now also enables access to support related to trade finance, funding, and financial risk mitigation through collaboration with banks, financial institutions, and business ecosystem partners. This helps companies access more integrated solutions that support business continuity and strengthen their ability to respond to operational and financial changes.

This expansion builds on the success achieved by ADEED during its first launch phase. Within one month of its launch, the platform closed all received requests or directed them to the appropriate tracks, achieving a 100 per cent closing rate across logistics and supply chain services, trade and supply chain financing, and the provision of suppliers and related operational resources.

ADEED Radar was also launched as an operational smart layer that supports the platform through real-time monitoring of trade flow and supply chain indicators. The system tracks vessel movements, port activity at the country's key terminals, and alerts related to potential disruptions. Powered by AI-driven analytics, the Radar assesses alternative routes and models operational scenarios, strengthening ecosystem preparedness, supporting proactive decision-making, and enhancing response efficiency across variables that impact supply chain continuity.

Tariq Al Wahedi, Group CEO of 7X, said: “ADEED’s success is a landmark milestone in our journey towards building an integrated national system which can support UAE supply chains by offering a unified channel, ensuring clarity of demand, speed of coordination, and response efficiency. This further reflects our firm belief that enabling supply chain continuity is no longer just about delivering logistics services in their conventional form – it now demands a higher level of integration across entities and a more effective link between need and execution capacity.”

“Through this expansion, we hope to provide a clear and structured route for government entities and the wider business community to access the right support, strengthening the UAE’s readiness to address operational challenges in a way that supports business continuity and maintains seamless trade flow, while fostering an environment that is conducive for trade, production, and growth,” Al Wahedi added.

ADEED leverages AI technologies to analyse needs and generate practical, actionable insights, drawing on an integrated ecosystem of logistics capabilities and services covering air, sea, and land transport, both domestically and internationally, in addition to warehousing, fulfilment, and operational support services linked to supply chains. The platform also facilitates the structuring, assessment, and routing of requests to the most appropriate track, thereby enhancing speed of response, clarity of follow-up, and coordination efficiency across all relevant stakeholders.