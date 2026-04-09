Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC (du) has refinanced a revolving credit facility with a syndicate of local and international banks for a total commitment of AED 2 billion ($540 million).

The facility was arranged and led by Emirates NBD Capital Ltd., which acted as coordinator and initial mandated lead arranger and bookrunner. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC Bank Middle East, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mashreqbank, and Standard Chartered Bank also participated as mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners. Emirates NBD Bank served as facility agent.

The seven year facility is intended for general corporate purposes and remains undrawn as of the announcement date, the telco said.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com