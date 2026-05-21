KUWAIT -- Minister of State for Communication Affairs and Acting Minister of Information and Culture Omar Al-Omar said Thursday the fixed telecommunications network development project is among Kuwait's largest strategic partnerships in digital infrastructure.



Speaking during the signing ceremony, Al-Omar said investments in the project exceed KD 825 million (about USD 2.69 billion) under a 50-year public-private partnership framework aimed at building sustainable and modern digital infrastructure.

The agreement was signed between the Ministry of Communications, Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP), and Bahrain-based Beyon, selected as the winning investor for the project.

Al-Omar said the project represents a long-term national investment supporting Kuwait's digital future, including cloud computing, artificial intelligence, smart cities and a knowledge-based economy aligned with the New Kuwait 2035 vision.

He added that the project will serve as the backbone for future government services, economic sectors and technology investments while supporting a more diversified and competitive economy.



The minister said the project carries important economic and development dimensions through creating specialized jobs for Kuwaiti nationals and enabling citizens to participate in future public share offerings of the project company.

Al-Omar thanked the Ministry of Finance, KAPP and technical, legal and advisory teams for their efforts, welcoming Beyon as a strategic partner with regional expertise in telecommunications and digital infrastructure management.



For her part, Acting KAPP Director General Asma Al-Mousa described the project as a major step in Kuwait's digital transformation and infrastructure development based on international standards and specifications.

Al-Mousa said the project represents a successful new partnership model supporting the digital economy through attracting investments and benefiting from operational expertise to provide advanced technological infrastructure.

She noted that at least 65 percent of jobs in the project company will be allocated to Kuwaiti nationals, while 50 percent of company shares will be offered for public subscription to Kuwaiti citizens.



Chairman of Beyon Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Khalifa said the project is a strategic pillar supporting Kuwait's New Kuwait 2035 vision and accelerating digital transformation efforts.

Al-Khalifa said that what Kuwait is witnessing today embodies the growth and prosperity that has been achieved per the directives of the wise leaders of the two countries, contributing to advancing development in various vital sectors.

He explained that Beyon has extensive experience in fiber-optic network projects across Bahrain, Jordan, the Maldives and the Channel Islands, providing services to more than 2.2 million residential units.



The agreement was signed on behalf of the Ministry of Communications by Acting Undersecretary Engineer Meshal Al-Zaid and by Al-Mousa for KAPP.



The signing ceremony was attended by Finance Minister Dr. Yaqoub Al-Refaei, Chairman of the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority Khaled Al-Zamel, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Communication Eng Mishal Al-Zaid and Bahrain Ambassador to Kuwait Salah Al-Malki.

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