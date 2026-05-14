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JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's communications regulator ICASA said on Wednesday that any move to amend rules on local Black ownership requirements would require changes to the country's Electronic Communications Act (ECA), which the government later said it intended to do.
At present, South Africa's ECA requires foreign-owned communications licensees to sell 30% of equity in their local subsidiaries to historically disadvantaged groups.
Satellite company Starlink has criticised the rule.
Communications minister Solly Malatsi said the government plans to pursue legislative amendments to the ECA to allow equity equivalent investment programmes to complement ownership requirements in the telecoms sector.
This could pave the way for satellite-internet companies, including Starlink, to operate in South Africa.
The regulator said, "full alignment with all provisions of the (ICT sector) code, including equity equivalent investment programmes, would require a legislative amendment to the current ECA."