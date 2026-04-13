DAMMAM — Saudi Global Ports has successfully conducted a trial of multimodal logistics integrating rail and road transport from King Abdulaziz Port and Jubail Commercial Port to Jeddah Islamic Port and King Abdullah Port.

With the aim of enhancing connectivity between East and West, SGP — A member of PSA Group — has created a route flow between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The route will begin at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam and Jubail Commercial Port using the railway, pass through Riyadh Dry Port on the road, and finally reach the Jeddah Islamic Port and King Abdullah Port in Jeddah.

The SGP explained that through linking the Gulf to Red Sea Ports, container movement across the Kingdom will be improved, flexible options for bonded and non-bonded shipments will be provided, and overall logistics integration will be strengthened.

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