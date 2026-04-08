Egypt has received three giant quay cranes and six yard cranes at the Safaga 2 multipurpose terminal, Transport Minister Kamel al-Wazir announced on Tuesday.

The delivery of the “super post-panamax” cranes, manufactured by China’s Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC), marks a key stage in completing the superstructure for the terminal. The three ship-to-shore (STS) cranes are designed to handle large-capacity vessels to accelerate container turnover, while the six automated rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes will use intelligent systems to organise container positioning and reduce human error, according to al-Wazir.

The Safaga 2 terminal, which covers approximately 776,000 square metres with a 1,100-metre quay and a depth of 17 metres, has seen its infrastructure 100% completed by Egyptian companies. The facility is expected to handle approximately 2m containers and 7m tonnes of general cargo annually. The terminal is being developed and operated under a contract with Abu Dhabi Ports (AD Ports Group) as part of a wider strategy to attract international shipping lines.

Al-Wazir, who presented the updates during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, stated that the terminal serves as a primary gateway for the development of Upper Egypt. He noted that the project will support mining activities within the Golden Triangle, facilitate imports and exports, and increase the use of rail for transporting goods from the south to the Red Sea.

The terminal is a central component of the Safaga-Qena-Abu Tartour integrated logistics corridor, one of seven international corridors Egypt is developing to establish the country as a regional hub for transport and transit trade.

During the meeting, the Transport Minister also reviewed the implementation of an Intelligent Transport System (ITS) across seven national highways. These include the Shubra-Benha Free Road, the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road, the Cairo-Ismailia-Port Said Desert Road, the Cairo-Suez Road, the Cairo-Ain Sokhna Road, the Regional Ring Road, and the Greater Cairo Ring Road.

The ITS project aims to reduce accident rates, improve emergency response times, and enhance traffic flow through vehicle monitoring technology. Al-Wazir said the system is designed to improve road management efficiency and connect logistics zones to commercial ports on the Mediterranean and Red Seas.

Madbouly said the transport sector is undergoing development to improve infrastructure and increase the efficiency of the transport system. He added that these efforts are intended to support economic development plans and facilitate the movement of individuals and goods between provinces.

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