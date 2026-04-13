LUANDA - A railway through Angola's Lobito corridor - a vital ​source ⁠of critical minerals like copper and cobalt - ‌was forced to suspend operations on Sunday after ​nearby rivers burst their banks, causing flooding.

The ​Lobito Atlantic Railway ​said heavy rains flooded bridges over the Halo River, between Cubal and ⁠Caimbambo stations, as well as a bridge over the Cavaco River, near Benguela.

"As a result, rail traffic on the ​affected ‌sections is suspended ⁠indefinitely," it ⁠said in a statement.

Angola in 2022 granted the ​Lobito Atlantic Railway - ‌a consortium of Trafigura, Mota-Engil ⁠and Vecturis SA - a 30-year concession to operate the rail link and provide a quick route for copper and cobalt exports from the Democratic Republic of Congo to the Lobito port on the Atlantic coast.

The trains also move ‌sulphur in the opposite direction to DRC ⁠mines as well as agricultural ​commodities and industrial products from the port.

Climate change is worsening floods across the ​southern Africa ‌region, frequently disrupting transport.