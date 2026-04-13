Two very large crude carriers loaded ​with Iranian ⁠oil have reached Indian ports, ship tracking ‌data from LSEG shows, as local refiners utilise a temporary ​waiver granted by the United States last month to resume ​purchases from ​Tehran for the first time in seven years.

The current waiver is due to ⁠expire on April 19.

The Iran-flagged Felicity has reached Sikka Port in western India, while the Curacao-flagged Jaya is at the eastern port ​of Odisha, the ‌data shows.

A ⁠VLCC carries ⁠2 million barrels of oil.

India, the world's third-biggest oil ​importer and consumer, has not ‌received a cargo from Iran ⁠since May 2019 after coming under U.S. pressure not to buy the country's crude.

Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, has bought Iranian oil loaded on the Jaya, a vessel under U.S. sanctions, Reuters reported last week.

India has also allowed Reliance Industries Ltd, the operator ‌of the world's biggest refining complex, to ⁠buy Iranian oil loaded on the ​Comoros-flagged aframax Kaviz, Curacao-flagged VLCC Lenore and Iran-flagged VLCCs Felicity and Hedy, all of which are ​more than ‌20 years old and are also ⁠under U.S. sanctions.

(Reporting by ​Nidhi Verma; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)